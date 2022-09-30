Ranveer Singh hugs and dances with social media famed Killi Paul

On Friday, actor Ranveer Singh sang various songs while attending an event in Mumbai.

On Friday, actor Ranveer Singh sang various songs while attending an event in Mumbai. On Instagram, a number of fan accounts shared recordings of Ranveer’s remarks at the gathering. He unexpectedly showed up for the Meta Creator Day event, according to fans.

Ranveer sang Apna Time Aayega after saying his well-known Gully Boy line, “kya bolti public,” in a video. To enter the audience, the performer leaped from the stage. The audience roared and applauded him as he energetically played the song. Ranveer was dressed in a pink T-shirt, jacket, and jeans. He also chose some unusual eyewear.

The actor shared the stage with a variety of other performers. Kili Paul, a Tanzanian YouTube sensation, approached Ranveer while he was dancing in the middle of the crowd. He circled back and gave Kili several hugs. Later, Ranveer continued to sing while dancing with Kili. Contestants Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair from Khatron Ke Khiladi were also present at the ceremony.

Kili recently uploaded a selfie to Instagram while holding the flags of Tanzania and India. “See u tonight INDIA (pushpin emoji) Mumbai,” he tweeted. Kili posted a number of images and videos on his Instagram Stories after arriving in the city.

While drinking a beverage and unwinding at a restaurant, Kili also explored the city. Along with his sister Neema, Kili became well-known for lip-syncing to Indian music. He currently has 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Fans may watch Ranveer in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus. Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra are among the other actors who appear in the movie. Cirkus is scheduled to open in theaters this December. After Simmba, the movie is Ranveer and Rohit Shetty’s second collaboration. The movie, which is set in the 1960s, also features Ranveer in his first dual role.

Alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the next film from Karan Johar. The movie is scheduled to debut on February 10, 2023. He will also appear in director Shankar’s upcoming movie, an official remake of the hugely successful Tamil movie Anniyan.