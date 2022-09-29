Advertisement
Edition: English
Richa Chadha shares pic of her mehendi in pre-wedding festivities

Articles
  • Richa Chadha, who is engaged to Ali Fazal, is getting married soon.
  • Richa published a photo of her mehendi on Thursday, just before the wedding, on her Instagram account.
  • After years of courting, Richa and Ali will wed on October 6 in a lavish ceremony.
Richa Chadha, who is engaged to Ali Fazal, is getting married soon. Richa published a photo of her mehendi on Thursday, just before the wedding, on her Instagram account. She hid her appearance, nevertheless.

Richa appeared to be getting ready in front of a vanity mirror in the video. She showed off a close-up of her mehendi, which included their wedding monogram, “A & R,” in the center. Additionally, she had mehendi done on her feet and had an evil-eye design painted on her nails. As a tribute to her pet cat Kamli, she also drew a whimsical cat face on her mehendi. Also on the actor’s wrist were turquoise bangles.

After years of courting, Richa and Ali will wed on October 6 in a lavish ceremony. According to reports, the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations will begin at the end of September and last until October 2 in the capital city. They are reportedly having a reception in Mumbai on October 7.

Richa and Ali first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. For the third installment of the series, Fukrey 3, they will reunite on screen. After dating for seven years, the couple announced their engagement in 2019.

Prior to being married, Richa and Ali sent a joint statement to fans in which they discussed how Covid-19 caused their wedding to be postponed. Richa said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all.” Ali added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

She continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.” “We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,” further said Ali before Richa signed off saying, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”

