Screenwriter for Peaky Blinders spills major beans about new film

  • The Peaky Blinders movie will be set during the Second World War.
  • The film’s major plotline is still top-secret, but screenwriter Steven Knight has provided several hints.
  • Thomas Shelby will reprise his role as the main character in the BBC crime drama.
The writer of the film adaptation of the crime drama Peaky Blinders confirms the movie, as he shares the good news about the script with the fans.

The crime drama’s film adaptation was first revealed by British screenwriter Steven Knight in October of last year, and it is most likely to be released in 2024.

Steven declared that the Shelby family would appear on television following Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, with Thomas Shelby reprising his role as the main protagonist.

Steven also said that Thomas Shelby’s older brother from the drama will make a cameo appearance.

The writer has provided several intriguing hints about the plotline, despite the fact that the film’s major plot is still top-secret.

“I’ve had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War and I’ve picked up three true stories that I’m integrating into the film,” he told RadioTimes, “I’m always interested because, with the Second World War, there was so much going on and so much death and destruction, that lots of things happened that didn’t really make it into the history books. So it’s those things I’m focusing on.”

The Peaky Blinders movie will be shot in the studio and at the location in Digbeth and Small Health Birmingham.

Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie
Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has revealed more information about the upcoming...

