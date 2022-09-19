Shabana Azmi celebrates her birthday with Dia Mirza, and others

Shabana Azmi, a veteran performer who turned 72 on September 18, spent her birthday with her closest relatives and friends.

Shabana Azmi, a veteran performer who turned 72 on September 18, spent her birthday with her closest relatives and friends. Including Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Dia Mirza. Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor, filmmaker Satish Kaushik and his wife, choreographer Farah Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actors Saiyami Kher and Shahana Goswami were among the guests for Shabana’s birthday celebration at home.

Manish provided an inside look at the celebrations as numerous celebrities were spotted outside the birthday venue in Mumbai and smiled for photographers. The designer showed off all the prizes that Shabana and her lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar had earned over the years. In addition to taking photographs with Dia and Shabana Azmi. In addition, he posted a picture of Shabana and him smiling in front of a table covered in a variety of foods. The image also showed red and pink balloons.

Numerous prized award trophies, including those from the Filmfare Awards and the National Film Awards, were displayed in one of the pictures he published on Instagram Stories. The trophies were arranged in a row on a table in front of a wall covered with family photographs, some of which included early black-and-white shots of directors Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, who are Javed’s daughters from a previous union with screenwriter Honey Irani. “Now that’s inspirational Shabana Azmi, Javed Saab (sir), and 6 National Film Awards, which are a part of this success,” Manish said beside the photo. He embellished his note with a heart emoji.

Earlier on Sunday, Farhan posted a picture of himself and Shabana wishing her a happy birthday. The image was taken at his and Shibani Dandekar’s February wedding. In his wonderful birthday message to Shabana, Farhan referred to himself as a fan of her dance and gave her praise. Actress Priyanka Chopra also sent Shabana wishes on Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of the veteran actor, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Shabana ma’am. I hope your day is as amazing as you.”

Shabana’s latest project is What’s Love Got To Do With It? The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this week. Alongside Shabana, it stars Hollywood actors Emma Thompson and Lily James, and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly. Shabana will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan among others.