Farhan Akhtar sends his best wishes to Shabana Azmi on her birthday

Farhan Akhtar has a large social media following and is one of the most popular actors.

Farhan married Shibani Dandekar for the second time in February.

They married in their farmhouse in Khandala in a small ceremony.

The photos were later revealed, and they were nothing short of a perfect wedding. Farhan’s childhood yearning, however, was granted. He posted it on his social media today. It’s worth noting that renowned actress Shabana Azmi celebrates her birthday today.

Farhan uploaded a gorgeous image from his wedding on Instagram stories, in which he is seen dancing with Shabana. “Happy birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together..” Both are seen dancing enthusiastically. Javed Akhtar’s second wife is the legendary actress. The actor was most recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. He recently turned to Instagram to show off his toned physique in a pool photo.

Farhan Akhtar will make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. Zoya Akhtar wrote Jee Le Zaraa, and filming is set to begin in 2023. It is also rumoured that he will return with the third chapter of Don, which would star Shah Rukh Khan.