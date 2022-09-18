Farhan Akhtar flaunts his toned physique in a sizzling pool
Farhan Akhtar is among Bollywood's most attractive performers. The actor-director, who takes...
The photos were later revealed, and they were nothing short of a perfect wedding. Farhan’s childhood yearning, however, was granted. He posted it on his social media today. It’s worth noting that renowned actress Shabana Azmi celebrates her birthday today.
Farhan uploaded a gorgeous image from his wedding on Instagram stories, in which he is seen dancing with Shabana. “Happy birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together..” Both are seen dancing enthusiastically. Javed Akhtar’s second wife is the legendary actress. The actor was most recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. He recently turned to Instagram to show off his toned physique in a pool photo.
Farhan Akhtar will make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. Zoya Akhtar wrote Jee Le Zaraa, and filming is set to begin in 2023. It is also rumoured that he will return with the third chapter of Don, which would star Shah Rukh Khan.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.