Shakira seems to criticize Gerard Pique in song amid allegations of cheating.

Waka Waka hitmaker’s song, I Congratulate You, looked to hurl shade..

Singer and the Barcelona star made their surprising breakup official without giving any other details.

Shakira appeared to criticize her ex-partner Gerard Pique in the song Te Felicito as there were rumors that the footballer had an affair with the singer.

According to the reports, the Waka Waka hitmaker’s song, I Congratulate You, looked to hurl shade.

“To make you complete,” the Columbian singer sings in the song (translated), “I broke myself in bits / I was warned, but I didn’t pay listen / I know you well and I know you’re lying, so don’t say you’re sorry to me.

Shakira was questioned, “Is it the sensation that you had that you kind of had to give a part of yourself during that relationship, which perhaps was hard to gain back?” when discussing the song’s lyrics in her recent interview with Elle Magazine.

I can only say that everything I experience and feel is mirrored in the songs and videos I compose, whether intentionally or unconsciously, the pop star retorted.

“The glove fits when it does. My music is that channel, as I already stated,” Shakira continued.

In June 2022, the singer and the Barcelona star made their surprising breakup official without giving any other details.

Pique supposedly cheated on the singer, according to a number of publications at the time, but the claims were never confirmed.

The athlete made his first public appearance with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti two months after their separation.

