Sharna Burgess shares sweet glimpses of son Zane’s

Dancing With The Stars alumna Erin Burgess has shared a video of her son’s first three months.

She wrote, “Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful” for all of it.

“I am the luckiest Mama in all the land”.

Advertisement

Sharna Burgess is an Australian ballroom dancer who is best known for being a professional partner and troupe member on the ABC series Dancing with the Stars.

The professional dancer and new mom put together a collection of photos and videos from her son Zane’s first three months. The baby can be seen having special moments with both the Dancing With The Stars pro and her partner, actor Brian Austin Green.

Sharna wrote, “3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I’ve never known. Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful for all of it. The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the landZane is Burgess’s first child, while Green is also the father of Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with his ex-girlfriend Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.”

All of the boys except for Kassius posed for one picture in the montage, which looks like the whole family is having fun in the pool.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess) Advertisement

Also Read Sharna Burgess ‘would love’ to have more kids The 37-year-old dancer welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green, who also...