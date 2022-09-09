Shehnaaz Gill reveals Salman Khan helped her in moving forward

Punjabi actress-model-singer Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen collaborating with Bollywood actor Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

Punjabi actress-model-singer Shehnaaz Gill, also known as “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” and “Hindustan Ki Shehnaaz Gill,” will soon be seen collaborating with Bollywood actor Bhaijaan Salman Khan. On the sets of a well-known television reality show, where the actress first encountered him, nobody could have predicted that they would later collaborate on a project.

Shehnaaz Gill has nothing but positive things to say about Salman Khan now that they are together. She reportedly shared what she had learned from Salman Khan in one of the media appearances. She claimed that he had taught him to keep going. Gill claimed that Salman had assured her she could achieve great things in life if she worked hard. She is in fact inspired by Salman.

Further, Shehnaaz added, that she learns from people around him, as everyone teaches her one thing or the other thing. Be it good or bad, everyone who crosses your path teaches you. And last but not least, Shehnaaz said she is now strong to deal with situations.

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill’s debut Bollywood film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, the movie has been directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge.