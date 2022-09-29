Sidharth Malhotra turns ‘Musafir’ in Manali as he shoots for Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor.

Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. His acting and attitude attract everyone in Hasee Toh Phasee. Sidharth will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, a big action picture. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna co-star.

The Baar Baar Dekho star is filming Yodha in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. “Musafir hoon yaaron…#kishorekumarsongs #legend” The actor is shown wearing a checkered shirt and cargo trousers. As soon as he posted the fresh photographs, fans and following gushed over her. Another user said, “Handsome Malhotra.”

Yodha, on the other hand, is set to come out on November 11, 2022, and is being directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie will be the first action film franchise ever made by the production company, and Sidharth will play a role that has never been seen before.

Sidharth Malhotra is also getting ready for the release of Thank God, in which he stars with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The fantasy comedy is directed by Indra Kumar, and T-Series and Maruti International are in charge of making it. It is set to come out on October 25, 2022. Next, he worked on Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the main female role in the film. He also has the web series Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty, in which Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi play important parts.

