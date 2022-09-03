Sonarika Bhadoria is trying to reinvent herself as an actor

Dev ke Devon… Saansein marked Sonarika Bhadoria’s feature film debut (2016).

She wants to concentrate on movies and OTT for the time being after taking a vacation from TV.

Bhadoria released a music video earlier this year with Mohsin Khan and Afsana Khan.

Advertisement

Dev ke Devon… Saansein marked Sonarika Bhadoria feature film debut (2016). She wants to concentrate on movies and OTT for the time being after taking a vacation from TV.

“I am sort of starting my second innings in the industry. My debut Hindi film (with Rajniesh Duggal) didn’t do well as it released just after the demonetization. Now, after my hiatus from TV, since my last outing Ishq Main Marjawan (2019), I am waiting for my film release followed by a web show. So, with so much happening, I hope things will work for me.”

The actor says, “I come from a middle-class family and it was my mother who wanted me to either win a beauty pageant or become an actor. I am in the industry since last 11 years and it has been a smooth journey but somewhere I have a feeling that I could have done better. There are many others too who feel I deserved better! From my side, I have tried all possible means from TV to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. Now, I have consciously taken a break from TV to enter the zone of web and films. Let’s see where it leads to.”

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill reveals her upcoming Bollywood debut movie The forthcoming movie, "100%," which will be directed by Sajid Khan of...

Bhadoria candidly admits that she owes a lot to TV. “It has given me so much but as actors we should try to reinvent ourselves so I too want dabble into other formats.”

She has completed two projects. “I have already shot for a slice-of-life OTT series No Kidding which will hopefully out in December-January. We wrapped up the shoot in July. I have shot for Karan (Razdan) sir’s film Hindutva in February last year which already had a premiere but it couldn’t release. It will be my next theatrical venture. I want the audience and industry to watch my work. Thereafter, I am hoping to reap the benefits of my hard work.”

Advertisement

Talking about her city connect she shares, “Lucknow is my nanihal and I have always spent my vacations there. After my grandfather passed away my grandmother lives with us in Mumbai in winters and her summers are spent in Lucknow. I have all my uncles in and around the city. We have ancestral village just five minutes from Dudhwa National Park which is my detox zone. My last visit was in April-May.”

Also Read Alia Bhatt remembers first cheque from her debut movie, SOTY Alia Bhatt has revealed that she was paid ₹15 lakh for her...

Bhadoria released a music video earlier this year with Mohsin Khan and Afsana Khan.

Talking about her TV characters she adds, “I don’t see myself as part of saas-bahu sagas so I prefer playing larger-than-life characters on mythological and periodic shows. Playing Goddess Parvati (…Mahadev) was an honour, Salim-Anarkali is a classic lover story which every actor wants to be part of while Prithvi Vallabh gave me opportunity to play a warrior princess while my last show was a thriller. Now, I just want to break the monotony and move ahead.”