Suhana Khan looks stunning in yellow bodycon dress

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will shortly make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

She has, however, been in the spotlight of show business since she was a little child.

When she ventures out into the city, she is frequently captured on camera by members of the media.

Suhana just uploaded a new photo on Instagram using the narrative function. She was observed walking back from a manicure shop while standing next to a friend. Suhana was wearing a gorgeous yellow bodycon little dress and looked lovely. A blue shirt with a cropped hem was added on top. Suhana accessorised her look with a pair of shoes and a downdo. Her perfect cosmetics application, which included lip tint and blush, further enhanced her appearance. While the photo was being taken, she grinned and posed with her pal.

Suhana is prepared to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The widely read worldwide comic of the same name has had an Indian version. Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will also be making their Bollywood debuts with the film in addition to her. The other actors in the movie are Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The movie was filmed in Ooty and takes place in the 1960s.

