Sunny Deol talks on Gadar 2, also promises better results

Although Sunny Deol acknowledged that sequels to movies are sometimes made poorly, he said that he is confident in the second installment of his well-liked movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The movie, now in production, is scheduled to be released the following year.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha, which was directed by Anil Sharma, also starred Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel in significant roles. One of Bollywood’s highest-grossing movies ever at the time was the 2001 release. The sequel was released more than 20 years after the first film. The future movie’s director has already started filming in Lucknow.

Sunny said in an interview, “We mess things up while doing part two. If the writing is good, we must do a part two, but we shouldn’t make it just for the sake of it. I am very confident about the film. Whomever I meet want to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar Ek Prem Katha. We resume shooting in October and wrap it up by December. It will be an early 2023 release.”

The actor also wished that the producers re-release Gadar Ek Prem Katha in theatres. “I think they should put that out again on the big screen so that today’s generation can see the film and judge for themselves what it (the euphoria) was,” he told the entertainment portal.

Talking about Gadar 2, filmmaker Anil Sharma said in an interview, “We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

Currently, Sunny is promoting R Balki’s Chup, which stars Dulquer Salmaan. Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and others are featured in Chup. It is promoted as a tribute to legendary director Guru Dutt and his 1959 masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool.

He also has Apne 2 and Soorya in the pipeline in addition to Chup. The Hindi version of the Malayalam crime drama Joseph is probably called Soorya.