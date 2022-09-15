Advertisement
Sushmita Sen starts a new web-series, which has has all her heart

  • Sushmita Sen received many compliments for her portrayal in “Aarya,” which led to the series’ quick release of a second season.
  • After these two seasons, her fans undoubtedly want to see more of her, and the good news is that Sen has started production on a new series.
  • Sushmita is scheduled to make her big-screen comeback with a biopic.
Sushmita Sen received many compliments for her portrayal in “Aarya,” which led to the series’ quick release of a second season. After these two seasons, her fans undoubtedly want to see more of her, and the good news is that Sen has started production on a new series.

She made the announcement with a post on Instagram. She expressed, “Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! 😉😄🎶❤️ Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!!🤗❤️💃🏻I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga 😍💃🏻💋”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Even though we don’t yet know the project’s specifics, this news is really intriguing. Sushmita is scheduled to make her big-screen comeback with a biopic, according to a report published a while back. This will be produced by Kangana Ranaut’s “Dhaakad” producer Deepak Mukut. Mukut had announced the news and expressed their happiness at bringing Sushmita on board for this biopic.

More information, such as whose biopic this will be, is awaited. The former Miss Universe’s romance with Lalit Modi has recently made headlines as he shared photos of the two together on their trip to Sardinia. But Sushmita responded really positively to all of the news and claims that she was a gold-digger like a boss.
One now looks forward to more details on these projects as fans hope to see her on-screen real soon.

