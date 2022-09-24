The Weeknd makes a comeback

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour was supposed to kick off in Toronto.

“My voice went out during the first song,” the Save Your Tears singer had posted afterward. “Felt it go and my heart dropped.”

He later tweeted that his “voice is safe with rest and I’ll be solid”.

After losing his voice during a performance in Los Angeles, The Weeknd eventually resumed his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

For the first of two performances at the 45,000-seat Rogers Centre on Thursday, September 22, the After Hours singer brought his stadium tour to Toronto.

“Toronto, look what you’ve f—–’ done. You just reminded me why the f— I do this. I’m gonna keep fighting for you guys. I want to do this for the rest of my life. I want to do this with you,” the singer addressed the crowd.

“My first show in Toronto — my first show ever — was Mod Club in 2011 … and now we’re doing the SkyDome, [two shows] back to back. We’re going to go all night. They’re going to have to pull me off the stage tonight.”

Although the Weeknd’s tour received rave reviews, drew sizable crowds, and mostly went without a hitch, there were some issues that the artist had to deal with. The Toronto concert, which was originally supposed to kick off the tour, was changed to the end. On September 3, however, at the second Los Angeles concert, that all changed. There, his voice failed early in the performance, necessitating the cancellation of that show (the new date is still pending).

Although, two days later, the singer updated that his “voice is safe.”

“Doctor says my voice is safe with rest I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for”.