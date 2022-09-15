Varun Dhawan reveal he gets bothered when KJo cast other actors

Varun Dhawan spoke candidly on how it makes him feel when the director chooses to use a different actor in his productions.

Varun Dhawan, who will appear in the next episode of Karan Johar’s “Koffee With Karan 7,” spoke candidly on how it makes him feel when the director chooses to use a different actor in his productions.

When asked if it bothered him that Ranveer Singh was cast in a movie, Varun admitted that it definitely made him wonder if he was losing his edge. The actor recalled questioning whether Karan Johar would sign him again or consider him for a film if his body of work was insufficient.



Varun went on to mention that he has collaborated with national award-winning filmmakers like Nitesh Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar, and Sriram Raghavan. The actor acknowledged that he frequently wonders why Karan, the filmmaker, does not think that he can successfully portray these roles.

The actor continued by emphasizing that the incident is unrelated to Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, or any other actor. He merely questions whether he is not carrying out sufficient good deeds for people to take notice.

Varun responded by adding that he never felt like asking for job and that he can never compel anybody to cast him in a movie just because he is connected to that person when Karan questioned why he never informed him this.

On the job front, Varun has a number of really intriguing movies in development, including “Bhediya,” in which Kriti Sanon co-stars, and “Bawaal,” starring Janhvi Kapoor.