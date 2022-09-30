Advertisement
When Alizeh Shah performed cover of “Lovely” by Billie Eilish

Alizeh Shah steps out in comfy outfit, see pics

Alizeh Shah has always mesmerized her audience with her voice. The actress once more gave her fans a treat by singing Lovely by Hollywood singer Billie Eilish.

Talented young Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah. She is gradually becoming well-known around the nation. Shah has made significant progress in a short amount of time. One of the rare actors who has honed her craft is she. This is one of the factors contributing to her enormous fan base.

Alizeh just shared a video of herself performing the well-known song Lovely by Billie Eilish in her lovely voice, and we are seriously smitten with this performance.

