William and Kate were welcomed by Legoland Windsor

This past weekend marked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official transfer into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Following their most recent transfer, Legoland Windsor presented Prince William and Kate Middleton with a heartwarming honor in celebration of their new residence.

The Royal Removal Company, a magnificent mannequin that took model makers over 19 hours to complete for Legoland Windsor’s new royal display, was unveiled.

Men were seen moving furniture outside a 39,000-brick copy of Windsor Castle that was featured in the 4,100 Lego display at the resort’s Miniland.

The duke, the duchess, their three children, and the family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla, were all represented in Lego form in the royal exhibition.

The mannequin also featured a Lego recreation of a member of the Queen’s guard, complete with bearskin hat and traditional red outfit, standing in the castle doorway.

The resort has long had a unique relationship with the Royal Family, according to Paula Laughton, the resort’s main model maker.

The royal family has thus been recreated in miniature form as a housewarming gift for our new neighbors by our brilliant model makers.

The duke and duchess, along with their family, are expected to visit the resort soon to view their figures as part of the Royal Removal scenario, she continued.

Will Metcalfe, a model maker at Legoland, expressed the hope that one day the Royal Family may visit the theme park to interact with their smaller counterparts.

