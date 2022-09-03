Willow Smith Reminisces on “Radical” Decision to Shave Her Head

Willow Smith had her breakthrough moment in 2010 when her song “Whip My Hair” was released.

Willow Smith is being candid about her connection with her hair.

The 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had her breakthrough professional moment in 2010 when her song “Whip My Hair” was released. Willow, then 9, had long braids at the time of the single’s release, evoking the concept of her song. However, a few years later, the singer opted to shave her hair.

She’s now pondering what that meant to her.

Willow stated in the interview, “I like to see a glare on my scalp, a bounce of light,” adds, “Shaving my head is maybe the most radical thing I’ve done in the name of beauty.”

She explained that as a Black woman growing up, “there were a lot of layers” in her relationship with her hair and skin and that it was “definitely a learning curve.”

Willow is now known for frequently changing her locks, which she claims the outlet is usually indicative of her mood.

“However I’m feeling, I like to do that. I don’t really like to think about it too much,” she said. “I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical.”

She also talked about her next album Coping Mechanism, which will be released later this month.

“Music has been at the forefront of some of earth’s biggest paradigm shifts,” she noted. “Part of the reason I love it is because it’s such a strong agent of change. I definitely think there’s always more to do in [terms of] the way that we do business in these artistic branches and endeavours.”

She added, “It’s systematic oppression. If we start to undo that, then hopefully real change can happen.”

