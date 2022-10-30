Adele doesn’t think she’ll be a Tony Award nominee

The one Broadway production that Adele would be open to doing in order to complete the EGOT

Adele doesn’t anticipate being nominated for a Tony Award anytime soon, which would give her the EGOT. However, she cautions, “Never say never.”

According to Broadway World, the current Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy Award winner discussed the one musical role she feels she might be able to pull off — Rose in Gypsy — during a fan event in honour of her most recent music video for “I Drink Wine.”

“I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan,” Adele said. “I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

But, when it comes to Gypsy, Adele saw a production of the Arthur Laurents musical, and the number “Rose’s Turn” particularly stood out to her. “I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it,” she said. “At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail.”

Had the loveliest night last night with some of you. Thank you so much for coming. So glad I got to meet you all individually too it really warmed my heart getting to know you a bit. The I Drink Wine video is out now. https://t.co/wM2luZDQqE pic.twitter.com/IEIxPoQJii — Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2022

Weekends with Adele, Adele’s residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, is now scheduled to begin in November and last through March 2023. She acknowledged that she has thought about changing the show into something that would give her a chance at a future Tony award, even if she is just now getting it off the ground after a postponement earlier this year.

“I don’t think I’ve seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, ‘Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?’ I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT,” Adele shared at the event. “EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second.”

Bette Midler previously portrayed Mama Rose in the 1993 television movie adaptation of the musical. Adele added during the occasion that even Midler, 76, had some doubts about Adele’s ability to keep up with the fast-paced dynamic of the Broadway industry even though she knows the actress personally and considers her one of her idols. “She was like, ‘You would never be able to keep up with the schedule on Broadway.’ Because I’m so lazy. I’m so notoriously lazy,” Adele said. “I would not be able to do matinées and all that. I don’t have the stamina for that.” Back in September, the superstar took home an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy Award for her TV special, Adele: One Night Only. Now she’s only one win away from EGOT status, thanks to her 15 Grammy wins and an Oscar victory for her James Bond tune, “Skyfall.” Advertisement

