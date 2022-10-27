People say that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are dating, and they are also thought to be the “new couple” in town.

According to reports, they fell in love while making the Telugu movie Maha Samudram.

Aditi and Siddharth have been going out and going to each other’s homes a lot.

Now, our sources say that Aditi and Siddharth will help the actress celebrate her 36th birthday in Chennai. Both of them have already left for the party in Chennai. But they have neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship, even though they have been seen together several times. The last time the two were seen together was at the trailer launch for Ponniyin Selvan in September in Chennai.

Also, on Siddharth’s 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote him a heartfelt note that said, “Happy birthday, my pixie boy…

To keep looking for dreams and unicorns! Always be wonderful, crazy, and funny… Always be you… Thank you for the laughs and adventures that never stopped. You better know how much people love you Mmmmmmmmmwah.”

On the work front, Siddharth was seen in the Hotstar web series “Escaype Live.” His next movie is Indian 2, called Takkar. On the other hand, the last time anyone saw Aditi was in the movie Hey Sinamika. She will also be in the web series “Jubilee” on Amazon Prime Video. This will be her first web series.

