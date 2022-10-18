Aryan Khan Drug report reveals ‘many irregularities’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is still getting criticised for the way it handled the investigation of the Cordelia Cruise drug case.

In that case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and a few other people were wrongly accused of having drugs on the cruise.

A special internal report from the NCB showed that there were many problems with the investigation and probe that the NCB did.

The NCB study found that 7 of the 8 investigative officers directly involved in the case acted oddly. The star youngster was released on bail in October 2021 and granted a clean bill of health in May 2022 after over a month in jail.

The report states that 65 witnesses were recorded in a special investigation. The family finances of the investigating police officers were also examined. Some policemen modified their statements during the investigation.

The special investigation team (SIT), which was asked to look into the Cordelia Cruise drug case, gave its vigilance report to the NCB headquarters in Delhi on October 18. SIT said that the investigation had some flaws. A representative for NCB said, “In this case, the roles of 7 to 8 NCB officers have been found to be suspicious. A departmental investigation has been started to find out more about this. Senior officers have been asked for permission to do something about those who are not in NCB.”

The NCB has had to take back some of the false accusations it made about Aryan Khan. After this high-profile case, the NCB’s reputation suffered.

