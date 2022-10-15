Behati Prinsloo made her Instagram comeback on Friday.

Behati Prinsloo made her comeback to Instagram on Friday, October 14, with a cryptic message.

The 34-year-old model shared a throwback photo of herself on a Victoria’s Secret runway wearing cut-off jean shorts and a black T-shirt, along with black tights, in her Instagram Story. Prinsloo added some edge to the photo by sticking out her tongue and flicking the camera away with her middle finger.

Since husband Adam Levine was alleged to have had a relationship with TikTok model Sumner Stroh, Prinsloo had been quiet on all of her social media channels.

Stroh claimed in several TikToks published last month that the Maroon 5 frontman had an illicit relationship with her for a year while he was still married to Prinsloo.

She also uploaded a message that she claims was sent by the musician, Adam Levine, in which he seemed to inquire about her consent to give their unborn child the name Sumner.

The Victoria’s Secret model had announced her third pregnancy on Instagram four days prior to this information.

Levine responded to the accusations in an Instagram post, admitting that he had “stepped the line” but that they weren’t intimate. Stroh, however, refuted Levine’s assertions.

Following Stroh’s accusations, additional women came forward, saying that the rock star had flirtatious messages exchanged with them as well while married to Prinsloo, according to Us Weekly.

While attempting to advance, Prinsloo and Levine maintained a strong façade. According to a source who spoke exclusively, “Adam and Behati are attempting to put this issue behind them and focus on the many positive aspects of their lives together.” They feel extremely blessed to have been expecting a child.

The pair, who was married in 2014, has two daughters: Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

