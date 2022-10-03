Bipasha Basu is a ray of sunshine in yellow dress

Bipasha Basu is having one of the best times in her life right now.

Bipasha Basu is having one of the best times in her life right now. When the actress told her fans that she and her husband Karan Singh Grover were having their first child, it came as a pleasant surprise. Since then, she’s been showing us glimpses of her pregnancy, and it’s clear that she’s loving every second of it. Recently, Bipasha’s baby shower was held, and the actress looked beautiful in the outfit she wore. Even today, she showed off her baby bump in a few pictures that she shared, which Karan took.

In the photos, Bipasha Basu is seen wearing a yellow outfit. She looks very happy and bright as she leans on the couch in her comfortable clothes. The actress has her hair down to show off her baby bump, and she looks beautiful. She poses in different ways with a pillow next to her as Karan Singh Grover takes pictures. Bipasha posted these photos on Instagram with the caption, “#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby.”

Bipasha and Karan recently had a baby shower in Mumbai. Peach gown for the actress, blue suit for Karan.

Bipasha’s pregnancy was revealed in August. “A fresh period, phase, and light contribute to our life’s prism. Increasing our wholeness. When we met, we became two. Too much affection for two felt unjust… Soon, we’ll be three. Our baby will soon join us and contribute to our joy “Read her message.

