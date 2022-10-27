BLACKPINK Lisa becomes first K-Pop star to reach 1 billion music streams on Spotify

Advertisement
  • BLACKPINK Lisa has officially achieved one billion streams on Spotify.
  • The 25-year-old is the fastest pop idol in Korean music history to attain the top streaming mark.
  • Only three tracks are credited to the singer: LALISA, MONEY, and SG.
BLACKPINK Lisa has reached 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, making her the quickest K-Pop star to accomplish this milestone.

The music streaming service announced on October 26 that Lisa by the South Korean band Lisa has officially achieved one billion streams.

This makes the 25-year-old LALISA the fastest pop idol in Korean music history to attain the top streaming mark on the app.

Lisa debuted as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, and it took her 411 days to surpass the previous record holder.

Only three tracks are credited to the singer: LALISA, MONEY, and SG, a collaboration between DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa.

