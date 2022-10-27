BLACKPINK Lisa becomes first K-Pop star to reach 1 billion music streams on Spotify

Rose from BLACKPINK breaks record with solo debut album
BLACKPINK's solo debut album On The Ground has sold out 448,089 copies....
BLACKPINK Lisa has reached 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform Spotify, making her the quickest K-Pop star to accomplish this milestone.
The music streaming service announced on October 26 that Lisa by the South Korean band Lisa has officially achieved one billion streams.
This makes the 25-year-old LALISA the fastest pop idol in Korean music history to attain the top streaming mark on the app.
Lisa debuted as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, and it took her 411 days to surpass the previous record holder.
Only three tracks are credited to the singer: LALISA, MONEY, and SG, a collaboration between DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.