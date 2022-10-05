BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted at Chanel 2023 Spring Summer show

A member of BLACKPINK once again blows up the internet with her gorgeous looks.

Jennie attended the Chanel 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show in Paris.

The singer wore a chic white one-shoulder dress with an enormous jacket for the event.

Jennie from BLACKPINK was recently seen in Paris attending the Chanel 2023 Spring Summer fashion show.

A member of BLACKPINK once again blows up the internet with her gorgeous looks during the Chanel Spring-Summer 2023 presentation.

Jennie’s stunning appearance caused her to become the focus of the Paris event.

Jennie showed up in a white one-shoulder dress with an enormous jacket covering her arms. She added some black knee-high boots as an accessory.

See her photos on her Instagram profile:

Social media users went gaga over the pictures and videos of the singer wearing a chic attire to the fashion event.

Jannie’s supporters showed her a lot of love.

They commented, “So lovely,” “She’s queen,” “her figure is so flawless,” “she’s Chanel’s attractive girl,” She has such a baby face, and I didn’t like her other costumes, but this one is special and adorable.”

Watch the video below:

