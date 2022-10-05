BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted at Chanel 2023 Spring Summer show

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK is breaking records in the U.S
BLACKPINK's BORN PINK is their second full-length album. It has held onto...
Jennie from BLACKPINK was recently seen in Paris attending the Chanel 2023 Spring Summer fashion show.
A member of BLACKPINK once again blows up the internet with her gorgeous looks during the Chanel Spring-Summer 2023 presentation.
Jennie’s stunning appearance caused her to become the focus of the Paris event.
Jennie showed up in a white one-shoulder dress with an enormous jacket covering her arms. She added some black knee-high boots as an accessory.
See her photos on her Instagram profile:
Social media users went gaga over the pictures and videos of the singer wearing a chic attire to the fashion event.
Jannie’s supporters showed her a lot of love.
They commented, “So lovely,” “She’s queen,” “her figure is so flawless,” “she’s Chanel’s attractive girl,” She has such a baby face, and I didn’t like her other costumes, but this one is special and adorable.”
Watch the video below:
