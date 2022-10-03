BLACKPINK’s album BORN PINK continues to win hearts

Beyonce gushed on Instagram about her sister Solange Knowles.

She congratulated her on becoming the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.

Beyonce ended the post with a line from her song Cozy from her most recent album, Renaissance.

BLACKPINK continues to win hearts with hit album BORN PINK, since its release on September 16.

The South Korean septet is creating history with its second studio album BORN PINK, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s renowned Top 200, a list of the most well-liked albums in the United States.

The first album by a female K-pop artist to ever spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200 chart was BORN PINK, which Billboard said on October 2, 2022, had remained at No. 4 for the week ending on October 8.

With this accomplishment, the group also makes history as the first female K-pop artist to have two albums that spent numerous weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

For those who are unaware, BLACKPINK’s second album BORN PINK was released on September 16, 2022.

