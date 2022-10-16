Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS performs live for the first time at their Busan Korea Concert

BTS performs live for the first time at their Busan Korea Concert

Articles
Advertisement
BTS performs live for the first time at their Busan Korea Concert

BTS performs live for the first time at their Busan Korea Concert

Advertisement
  • BTS held their World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on October 16.
  • The K-pop phenomenal band performed Run BTS live for the first time.
  • South Korea will host the World Expo in 2030, and the band is a part of the effort to ensure the success of the event.
Advertisement

BTS finally performed live for the first time at the Busan Korea Concert.

Bangtan boys held its World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on October 16, according to Soompi, and it was broadcast online to fans all over the world.

BTS performed Run BTS live for the first time, thrilling the audience. The song Run BTS is from their album Proof’s B-side single.

On their official YouTube channel, the group also posted a video of their great performance for everyone to see.

Keep in mind that South Korea will host the World Expo in 2030, and the K-pop phenomenal band BTS is a part of a significant effort to ensure the success of the event.

Anyone who is unaware of the boy band should know that it is a well-known South Korean band made up of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Advertisement

Earlier K-pop group BTS has added some “Dynamite” to the nation’s drive to hold the first major soccer tournament since they shared the 2002 World Cup with Japan, with a new video supporting South Korea’s quest to host the 2023 Asian Cup.

Also Read

BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup
BTS support South Korea’s quest for the 2023 Asian Cup

K-pop group BTS have backed South Korea's bid to host the 2023...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's recent statement
Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's recent statement
Twinkle Khanna pairs clothing with books
Twinkle Khanna pairs clothing with books
Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner make jokes after his accident
Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner make jokes after his accident
Kareena Kapoor dresses up in black for Kolkata event
Kareena Kapoor dresses up in black for Kolkata event
Riley Keough's husband announced that they have a daughter
Riley Keough's husband announced that they have a daughter
Emraan Hashmi talks about Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar
Emraan Hashmi talks about Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story