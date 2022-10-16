BTS performs live for the first time at their Busan Korea Concert

BTS held their World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on October 16.

The K-pop phenomenal band performed Run BTS live for the first time.

South Korea will host the World Expo in 2030, and the band is a part of the effort to ensure the success of the event.

Advertisement

BTS finally performed live for the first time at the Busan Korea Concert.

Bangtan boys held its World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on October 16, according to Soompi, and it was broadcast online to fans all over the world.

BTS performed Run BTS live for the first time, thrilling the audience. The song Run BTS is from their album Proof’s B-side single.

On their official YouTube channel, the group also posted a video of their great performance for everyone to see.

Keep in mind that South Korea will host the World Expo in 2030, and the K-pop phenomenal band BTS is a part of a significant effort to ensure the success of the event.

Anyone who is unaware of the boy band should know that it is a well-known South Korean band made up of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Advertisement

Earlier K-pop group BTS has added some “Dynamite” to the nation’s drive to hold the first major soccer tournament since they shared the 2002 World Cup with Japan, with a new video supporting South Korea’s quest to host the 2023 Asian Cup.