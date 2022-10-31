‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is yet to be renewed by Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, one of Netflix’s most anticipated Halloween releases for 2022, provided us with a fun-filled week of gruesome horror.

However, the most crucial question is whether Netflix will renew Cabinet of Curiosities for a second season.

There is currently no word, but we are hopeful that we will learn more shortly.

Netflix’s original series have had the highest success in the horror genre. However, the fear has sometimes been severely missing during the Halloween season.

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: October 31, 2022)

Netflix has failed to renew Guillermo del Toro’s Horror anthology for a second season as of this writing. It could take Netflix several weeks or months to make a judgement on the series’ future.

We’re presently awaiting the first round of hourly top ten dates to see how the series fared in its first week on Netflix.

However, we will have to wait a few weeks to see how the series performed overall before deciding whether or not Netflix will renew or cancel it.

Cabinet of Curiosities would have worked well as a limited series as an anthology. However, given the success of the animated anthology series Love, Death, and Robots, we shouldn’t be surprised if Netflix doesn’t want to limit the series’ potential by cancelling it after one season.

By not identifying Cabinet of Curiosities as a limited series, the possibility for renewal was left open. However, because the series is an anthology, if Netflix decides not to renew, they can do so discreetly and without any issue.

Should Netflix, however, renew? Definitely. Which episodes subscribers preferred over others is entirely subjective, but that is what makes an anthology entertaining. There are dozens, if not tens of thousands, of short horror stories that could be adapted, leaving Guillermo del Toro and his chosen directors with plenty of options.

Guillermo del Toro has yet to remark on his anthology series’ future.

If the director of Pan’s Labyrinth really have plans for a second season, we may not hear anything for some months due to his hectic schedule.

Del Toro is now working on a stop-motion animated rendition of Pinnichio for Netflix. He’s also working on the sequel to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which he’s co-writing and co-producing.

He’s also attached to create an untitled werewolf western. Finally, he will direct an untitled Michael Mann documentary in the near future.

To say the least, Guillermo del Toro is a man on the go.

