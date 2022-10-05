“Vikram Vedha” is projected to make about Rs 60 crore net at the end of its first week.

The movie fell short of the 50 crore mark in just five days.

Wednesday’s Dusshera holiday is anticipated to boost its box office performance.

Even on weekdays, “Vikram Vedha” has been able to bring in average audiences. The movie has experienced multiple ups and downs at the box office since its Rs 10 crore debut.

In the upcoming days, it is anticipated that the “Vikram Vedha” collection will increase in the Gujarat/Saurashtra and CPCI circuits. Vikram Vedha is projected to make about Rs 60 crore net at the end of its first week in theatres. This Friday, “Vikram Vedha” will have some rivalry with “Goodbye” and the Hindi dub of “God Father.”

He had shared, “To become ‘Vedha’ I had to first find comfort in being a ‘yeda’. 9 months of prepping & being Vedha – from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it’s a character I’m proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik.”

