Dwayne Johnson praises “Black Adam” end credits song

Dwayne Johnson has endorsed the powerful end credits music from his popular anti-hero film Black Adam.

Teth Adam, who receives superpowers from supernatural beings, is the protagonist of the DC superhero film.

However, he is imprisoned in a tomb for 50 years when he uses his abilities to mercilessly enforce justice.

As he negotiates the hazy boundaries between good and evil and assumes—or storms—his duty as the people’s guardian, the movie charts his rise to improbable heroism.

Henry Cavill’s unexpected debut as the Man of Steel during Black Adam’s end credits has already created quite the Superman-like commotion.

But there are other aspects of the credits that are attracting notice as well. Johnson said that the song “Exile,” written by Eric Zayne (who also sings it), Lauren Hashian, and Naz Tokio, has received a lot of positive feedback from viewers.

Johnson posted on Instagram, saying, “Our powerful BLACK ADAM end credit song is getting so much LOVE,” “INSPIRING so many people with its emotional lyrics written by @laurenhashianofficial, @naztokio, @ericzayne and visceral performance from @ericzayne.”

Johnson continued by saying that he explicitly asked the group to write a song that captured the complexity of Teth Adam’s persona, “My one ask to Lauren, Naz & Eric was for them to deliver a powerful song that was commensurate with the power and attitude of the character of BLACK ADAM and people all over the world who REFUSE to be held down,” he explained. “Man did they ever deliver. Proud of them.”

“Exile” digs into the suffering around Teth Adam’s hunger for retribution through its forceful yet nonetheless anthemic rhythm, oozing explosive disobedience and open defiance.

This is echoed in the song’s spine-tingling lyrics by Zayne’s gruff vocals: “I rise from the ashes with smoke in my veins. I ripped these chains and built this crown from my pain. I’ll take back my freedom or die in vain. I heard the cry, I’d rather die than live in exile.”

After years of living under his terrible reign, Teth Adam deposes Kahndaq’s tyrant monarch in the song’s video.

Videos depicting Adam’s awakening after his 5,000-year captivity are perfectly synchronised with tight guitar chords.

A video of the people of Kahndaq banding together to overthrow their oppressors and a tragic sequence showing Adam’s wife and son being cruelly slaughtered in front of him are two more significant scenes.

Given that Johnson has been outspoken about how he pushed to bring the Man in Black to the big screen after years of being ignored or given the chance to play other heroes, “Exile” feels like a suitable finish to Black Adam.

Since the movie’s release, the Hollywood phenomenon has been gushing about Black Adam, and it’s clear that the struggle was worthwhile because his portrayal of the movie’s title character won him praise from both critics and viewers.

The movie has a proud domestic total of $111 million in just 10 days, reflecting the positive influence this has had on the box office numbers.

Now playing in cinemas is Black Adam. You may view Johnson’s post and the music video for “Exile” below.

See the post below:

