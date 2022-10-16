Govind Namdev thinks OTT content cannot be watched with family

Govind Namdev anticipated receiving numerous proposals for the web space.

Govind Namdev anticipated receiving numerous proposals for the web space. The actor declined them nonetheless due to the sheer nastiness and gore displayed on OTT channels. “With OTT not having any censor board, the kind of content that is being produced is more inclined towards pornography. You are openly showing lovemaking, which makes it very uncomfortable for people to watch with family. Makers believed ye bahut accha hai. Ye daaldo toh log dekhenge. That’s why, at one point, there was a flood of such content on every OTT platform,” he shares.

Namdev also draws attention to the brutality and cruelty displayed on the OTT, calling it “extremely unsettling.” “People cannot watch it and hence skip all these scenes to directly jump to the main story. There should be a creative angle to it. Adding such scenes unnecessarily does not make any sense,” he shares, adding, “But I am glad that the problem is being addressed and things are changing.”

The Oh My God actor claims that after he rejected screenplays due to their nastiness and gore, producers began calling and praising him for a particular script’s cleanliness and compelling plot. “The first thing they tell me is, ‘ye saaf-sutri kahani hai. It’s content-centric and very realistic’. Once I am assured of that, we take the conversation forward and discuss the plot, other actors on board, and my character. Moreover, I am also being told that even the OTT giants are telling the makers that they do not want to include anything that makes their viewers uncomfortable. So, it’s a good change,” says the actor.

On the work front, he will be seen in several projects, but the one he is most excited about is a silent film called Gandhi Talks. “It’s a two-hour-long silent film and has South Indian superstars like Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy. The music is given by AR Rahman. I am sure that it will be an interesting watch because no character will talk for 2 hours but there will be a story running on the screen,” he shares.