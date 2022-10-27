Advertisement
Harry intends to “coup d’etat” Charles before becoming king

King Charles & Harry

  • Prince Harry has been accused of trying to ruin King Charles’ coronation by releasing his memoir.
  • This is what royal expert and host Piers Morgan said about the Duke of Sussex.
  • Prince Privacy was trying to “destroy his father’s coronation as King.”
Prince Harry has been accused of trying to ruin King Charles’ coronation by releasing his memoir.

This is what royal expert and host Piers Morgan said about the Duke of Sussex.

In a new post on Twitter, he said everything and said that “Prince Privacy” was trying to “destroy his father’s coronation as King.”

The expert went so far as to tell the king or queen to “strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles and status ASAP.”

Later, he tweeted, “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?”

