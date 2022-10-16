Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan fans defend him after KRK shares video of him

Hrithik Roshan fans defend him after KRK shares video of him

Articles
Hrithik Roshan fans defend him after KRK shares video of him

Hrithik Roshan fans defend him after KRK shares video of him

  • A harsh tweet criticizing star Hrithik Roshan was recently posted by former actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, and the latter’s supporters immediately jumped to his defense.
  • KRK tweeted a picture of Hrithik from his recent appearance as a guest at his makeup artist’s wedding.
  • Hrithik’s head and back were both shown in the video, along with some bald areas. KRK seized the opportunity to make jokes.
A harsh tweet criticizing star Hrithik Roshan was recently posted by former actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, and the former’s supporters immediately jumped to his defense. KRK tweeted a picture of Hrithik from his recent appearance as a guest at his makeup artist’s wedding. Hrithik’s head and back were both shown in the video, along with some bald areas. KRK seized the opportunity to make jokes.

“When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch,” he wrote and added some comical emojis. Hrithik’s fans, however, quickly jumped to support him. Many reminded KRK that the patch is from Hrithik brain surgery that he underwent a few years ago. “It happened after the Brain surgery of @iHrithik sir when he got injured. Tere jese down grade logo ko he ye funny lag sakta hey. apni aukat kitni baar dikhaega bey @iHrithik please sir take some action against him. kuch jyaada bhauk raha ye (Only people like you can find this funny. Stay in your limit. He’s barking too much).” Another wrote, “He went through a brain surgery..and fools are enjoying this silly post. Stop making fun of a Legend to gain trp.. you are not even 0.1% of @iHrithik. Infact ban bhi nahi paoge (You will never be like him).”

A fan also wrote, “Fir bhi hot hn woh, aapne aapko dekh (He’s still hot, look at yourself).” Another tweeted, “Even if he becomes bald, will still look better than most of the heroes.”

In 2013 Hrithik had brain surgery to remove a two-month-old blockage. The actor sustained a head injury two months prior while taking part in stunt work for his movie Bang Bang, which necessitated surgery at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar for a subdural hematoma (collection of blood in the gap between the outer layer and middle layers of the covering of the brain).

 

