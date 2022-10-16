“You know, those are always intriguing to think about and talk about. I think that what has happened over the course of the past four to six weeks is I have had the most influential people on both sides of the aisle, from both parties, approach me, which has been really interesting, which has really supercharged decision-making and conversations on, ‘Will you do this?’ Because if the answer was ‘Yes, I am going to do this for 2024,’ I’ve got to declare in about a month and top of the year, we have to get going.”

Dwayne, who is 50 years old, has already said that running for office is “off the table” for now.

The Hollywood star wants to spend some quality time with his kids, Simone, 21, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4.

When asked if he had given up on running for office, Dwayne said, “Yes, it’s off the table.”

Even so, Dwayne said he loves his country and the people who live there.

He said: “I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy. Number one.

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. ‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years.”

