Janet Jackson amazes her fans with reunion pic with Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson amazes her fans with reunion pic with Paris Jackson

  • Janet shared a reunion picture with her niece Paris Jackson.
  • The two were seen together at a fashion week party in France.
  •  Paris responded with a single black heart emoji.
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are adored by fans after she posted a reunion photo of the two.

The two Jacksons are seen sitting next to one other in a photo published on Friday; the event was a party for Paris Fashion Week.

Paris posed while wearing round sunglasses, thigh-high heels, and sunglasses as she sat on a couch with her aunt and niece while they both looked stylish. Janet had her hair pulled back into a bow and was sporting a grey suit, a grey button-down shirt, and a grey tie.

Janet wrote in the caption, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece parisjackson.”

Paris answered with a single emoji of a black heart.

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

The extremely fashionable picture represents what could be their first public appearance together since 2009, when they attended Janet Jackson’s brother Michael Jackson’s burial service.

Despite scrutiny, the 23-year-old musician who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe has a private contact with them.

Although her brother Prince, grandmother Katherine, and aunt Rebbie were present to support Janet in winning the prestigious Icon award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, she spoke out when she was unable to attend.

