Jessica Chastain supports women of Iran

Jessica Chastain sends support to women of Iran.

Jessica Chastain says that bringing attention to the protests going on in Iran is “really important” to her.

In September, the actress from “Good Nurse” used her Twitter account to bring attention to the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed by the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly.

She is paying close attention to how people are responding to the shocking event, which has caused waves of women to cut their hair or take off their hats in protest.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone’s struggle for freedom and peace and safety. And what’s happening in Iran right now is heartbreaking to me. I’m following the news every day as I hope everyone is, and my heart’s with those girls.”

Jessics praised the “strength” of the women in speaking out and hailed their actions “incredible”.

She added: “This is a women-led revolution. And I have such belief in them, and I send them so much strength and love and support. And I think it’s incredible what they’re doing.”

Jessica’s new movie, ‘The Good Nurse’, sees her play Amy Loughren, a nurse who was forced to turn detective when she discovered one of her colleagues was responsibile for the murder of dozens of patients across nine hospitals over 16 years.

And the 45-year-old star was keen to make the real-life story because she is keen to “amplify the stories of women”.

She said: “It’s part of the reason I wanted to make the film.

“I love using my platform to amplify the stories of women, because I find that [in] this country, for some reason, they haven’t been acknowledged up until now. And so, I want to celebrate women’s heroism and their incredible stories, and Amy’s story is mind-blowing and compassionate.

“She’s a hero.”