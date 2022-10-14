Kaley Cuoco shares sweet latest Photos with Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are expecting a girl
Fans of Kaley Cuoco have some exciting news to share. The 36-year-old...
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are eager for their upcoming phase. Days after revealing she is having a daughter with her Ozark actor beau, the pregnant Flight Attendant actress revealed new images of her baby bulge on her Instagram Story on Thursday.
In the first picture, the couple is shown smiling while Pelphrey’s hands are on Cuoco’s abdomen and her hands are on top of his. She embellished the image with a sticker that flashes the phrase “parents”
In the second image, Cuoco is pictured posing in front of an artwork that depicts a rider perched on top of a horse.
