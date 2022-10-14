Advertisement
Kaley Cuoco shares sweet latest Photos with Tom Pelphrey

  • Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together.
  • She shared two Instagram photos of her baby bump.
  • The actress is expecting a daughter with her Ozark actor beau.
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are eager for their upcoming phase. Days after revealing she is having a daughter with her Ozark actor beau, the pregnant Flight Attendant actress revealed new images of her baby bulge on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In the first picture, the couple is shown smiling while Pelphrey’s hands are on Cuoco’s abdomen and her hands are on top of his. She embellished the image with a sticker that flashes the phrase “parents”

In the second image, Cuoco is pictured posing in front of an artwork that depicts a rider perched on top of a horse.

