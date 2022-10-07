Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing

Kapil Sharma shares pictures from Busan International film festival
Kapil Sharma posted images from the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Where...
The reputation of Kapil Sharma as a hilarious man exists. The stand-up comedian turned talk show host has a well-deserved reputation as one of the funniest men on television. However, in his upcoming movie Zwigato, Kapil plays a somber character who is extremely different from who he usually is. In a recent interview, Kapil explained that because he had “nothing to lose,” he doesn’t think doing an independent movie like that is a risk.
In an interview with Rediff, Kapil said, “I recently told my wife, if this film doesn’t work, I will not lose anything. But if it succeeds and is a hit then I will get a lot from it. People will say ‘Kapil ne bahut accha kaam kiya ha’ (Kapil has done good work).’ It is important that more and more people watch the film. Comedy shows are my bread and butter. But because of that, I was motivated to look for something else to do. Socha kitchen safe hai. Pange lete hain thode se (I thought the kitchen is safe so let’s experiment a bit). Someone asked weren’t you afraid? I said why should I be afraid? Woh dukaan to apni chal hee rahi hai (My shop is running smoothly). I am just adding on to that.”
A recent screening of Zwigato, which also features Shahana Goswami, took place at the Toronto International Film Festival. Although there is no set release date as of yet, the movie is anticipated to have a theatrical debut in India later this year.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.