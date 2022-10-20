Advertisement
  • Katrina Kaif reveals she could not dance in her early days as actress
Articles
Here is what Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ nicknamed their bahu Katrina

  • Katrina Kaif recently revealed that she could not dance.
  • Katrina revealed that she was told this by Farah Khan and choreographer Bosco Martis.
  • The Bang Bang actress also acknowledged that she has things to work on in regard to her dancing skills.
Katrina Kaif recently disclosed that at the beginning of her career, she was told she cannot dance.

Not only did Kaif reveal this, but she also acknowledged that she could not dance. “I could not dance. It’s not that they said that about me. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before.”

The Bang Bang actress recalls that Farah Khan always urged her to maintain clean hands and lines. In addition, the choreographer Bosco Martis provided her confidence.

“Bosco was the first person to… I don’t know why and what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have things to work on, stated Katrina.”

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal celebrates first ‘Diwali’ with his wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal celebrates first ‘Diwali’ with his wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal in Kunal Rawal and Katrina Kaif in Anita Dongre are...

