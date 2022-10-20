Vicky Kaushal celebrates first ‘Diwali’ with his wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal in Kunal Rawal and Katrina Kaif in Anita Dongre are showing how to be perfectly ready for the festive season.

People all over the world are getting ready to celebrate Diwali, also known as the “festival of lights.” Bollywood stars have been known to throw some of the biggest Diwali parties. Even though things are getting better and more open this year, the pre-party nights in Bollywood are once again the talk of the town. Diwali days are wrapped in loads of glitz, grins, and poses. We thought that every famous person would be at one of the two parties held yesterday, but Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who always look good, showed up at the party of producer Ramesh Taurani wearing traditional clothing.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story is one of the most famous and unique in Bollywood. The couple got married in December of last year, and since then, they’ve shared a lot of sweet moments with us that have made us say “aww.” Both people came dressed in traditional Indian clothes that made them look like royalty.

Katrina Kaif chose a gharara outfit from the Anita Dongre store. Her red Swargam gharara set cost Rs. 70,000 and was made in an environmentally friendly way. It was beautiful and had the designer’s signature flower print, sequin embroidery, and a gold triangle-shaped border. Her gharara was also like a saree that had already been draped. She wore big jhumkas with it, which gave it a splash of colour. She wore big jhumkas with it, which gave it a splash of colour. Katrina’s look was finished with a simple part in the middle of her hair and dewy makeup.

Vicky looked very stylish in a bandi, a silk kurta, and a deep blue embroidered bandhgala. His Kunal Rawal suit was perfect, and he paired it with white pants and mojaris to finish off his look for a party.

