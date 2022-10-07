Advertisement
Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West still tries to police her fashion sense

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye still tries to police her fashion sense

  • Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband called her out for wearing an orange ensemble at Milan Fashion Week.
  • The mother-of-four acknowledges that Kanye West continues to try to control her style.
  • “We can laugh about things we like or don’t like,” she says on The Kardashians.
Kim Kardashian acknowledges that Kanye West continues to try to control her sense of style.

According to the mother-of-four on episode two of The Kardashians, Kim’s ex-husband, who is 45, called her out for wearing an orange ensemble at Milan Fashion Week in February.

Balenciaga’s glossy, baggy orange jumpsuit was what Kim wore that evening.

“The orange look made me so mad, would’ve went to jail before I went out in that,” West wrote in a text to Kim.

“While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family,” she said in a confessional on The Kardashians.

Kim added: “I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.’”

Next Story