Laal Singh Chaddha land at 2nd non-English film globally on Netflix

The box office performance of Laal Singh Chaddha was a major letdown for Bollywood that year. As, the Aamir Khan film did not even break the 100-crore barrier at the box office. Despite being billed as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. This month, however, the film was made available on Netflix, and it appears to have been revitalised. Because of the positive reception the film has received, it has amassed respectable box office totals. According to Netflix, it has risen to the top spot on their Indian service and the second spot globally among non-English films.

Based on information obtained from Netflix, 6.63 million hours of Laal Singh Chaddha have been viewed on the service since it first became available last Thursday. The film’s success extends beyond India to many other international markets. The Netflix press release claims that the film has reached the top 10 in Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries.

Dhaakad, Attack, and Khuda Haafiz 2 are just a few of the box office flops that have been resurrected this year thanks to OTT. Laal Singh Chaddha, however, has not only amassed larger totals but also accomplished this feat beyond the borders of India. After seeing it on streaming services, many people have raved about the movie and questioned its initial box office failure.

Many shared the final scene of the movie on Twitter. “Despite of the verdict of the movie, this one scene from Laal Singh Chaddha is so special; hats off to Aamir Khan for pulling it off,” wrote a fan. The film’s cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan was praised by many viewers. In the film, he portrayed a younger version of himself. “The best reason to see Laal Singh Chaddha is @iamsrk cameo,” tweeted a fan.

The Hindi version of Forrest Gump was released on August 11 to mostly negative reviews. As well as a below-average opening weekend at the box office. Despite having a reported budget of over 100 crore, the film has only made a gross of around 88 crore worldwide. The film featured Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij and was directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir had originally stated that he did not want the film made available on OTT until at least six months after its theatrical debut. However, it was quietly released on Netflix just eight weeks after its debut.