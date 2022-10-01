Mahira Khan to share screen with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s next movie?c

Mahira Khan, who starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is rumored to be joining Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-upcoming Chinoy’s movie, Brilliance. Obaid-Chinoy won an Oscar for directing this movie.

FilmUpdates, a Twitter account, says that the Pakistani actress is in talks to star in a movie about rare people with “special gifts.”

Mahira Khan is rumored to be in early talks to join Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoyʼs ‘BRILLIANCE’. Advertisement The film focuses on a population where 1% is born with special gifts named “brilliants” as a gifted federal agent must stop a man intent on starting a civil war pic.twitter.com/XMEF3kH60J — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 29, 2022

In the meantime, there has been no official word about the Pakistani actress being cast in the movie.

Obaid-Chinoy is working with Paramount Pictures to make a movie version of Brilliance, a well-known book by Marcus Sakey.

Smith will be a part of the team because his company, Westbrook Studios, is making the movie.

Based on the novel by Marcus Sakey, the premise of the film is as follows:

“If 1% of the world’s children were born with powerful gifts, how would society adapt to them? The Brilliance novel trilogy is set in a future where non-neurotypical people – demonized by society as “twists” or “abnorms” – are threatening the status quo of the “normal” population with their unique gifts.”