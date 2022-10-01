Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mahira Khan to share screen with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s next movie?
Mahira Khan to share screen with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s next movie?

Mahira Khan to share screen with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s next movie?

Articles
Advertisement
Mahira Khan to share screen with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s next movie?

Mahira Khan to share screen with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s next movie?c

Advertisement

Mahira Khan, who starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is rumored to be joining Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-upcoming Chinoy’s movie, Brilliance. Obaid-Chinoy won an Oscar for directing this movie.

FilmUpdates, a Twitter account, says that the Pakistani actress is in talks to star in a movie about rare people with “special gifts.”

Also Read

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in black outfit from the awards
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in black outfit from the awards

Mahira Khan posted beautiful pictures of herself from the Hum Awards 2022....

In the meantime, there has been no official word about the Pakistani actress being cast in the movie.

popular women

Obaid-Chinoy is working with Paramount Pictures to make a movie version of Brilliance, a well-known book by Marcus Sakey.

Advertisement

Smith will be a part of the team because his company, Westbrook Studios, is making the movie.

Based on the novel by Marcus Sakey, the premise of the film is as follows:

“If 1% of the world’s children were born with powerful gifts, how would society adapt to them? The Brilliance novel trilogy is set in a future where non-neurotypical people – demonized by society as “twists” or “abnorms” – are threatening the status quo of the “normal” population with their unique gifts.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kris Jenner mourns over Tristan Thompson
Kris Jenner mourns over Tristan Thompson
Allison Holker shares tributes to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss after private funeral
Allison Holker shares tributes to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss after private funeral
Jeremy Renner thanks 'renowned' medical staff
Jeremy Renner thanks 'renowned' medical staff
Salman Khan and Somy Ali's toxic relationship
Salman Khan and Somy Ali's toxic relationship
Chris Evans & gf Alba Baptista shock each other in cute video
Chris Evans & gf Alba Baptista shock each other in cute video
'Dated Steven Spielberg 50 years ago' says Sally Field
'Dated Steven Spielberg 50 years ago' says Sally Field
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story