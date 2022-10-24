Meghan Markle criticized for copying late Princess Diana in Variety interview

Karren Brady comments on Meghan Markle’s latest cover shoot as ‘crass’
Karren Brady has commented on Meghan Markle's cover photo for Variety magazine....
Meghan Markle was accused of imitating Princess Diana after she wore a necklace for a Variety photoshoot.
Royal supporters criticize the Duchess of Sussex for several reasons following her interview with the journal.
Some speculated that her necklace had belonged to Harry’s deceased mother. Others believed she was wearing a replica.
“Prince Harry married his mum’s stalker,” one user said.
According2Taiz, a YouTuber and royal pundit requested Prince Harry to “wake up” while sharing the same image.
A user said, “Surprised she has not adopted Diana’s iconic haircut yet.”
