Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle criticized for copying late Princess Diana in Variety interview
Meghan Markle criticized for copying late Princess Diana in Variety interview

Meghan Markle criticized for copying late Princess Diana in Variety interview

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle criticized for copying late Princess Diana in Variety interview

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle wore a necklace for a Variety photoshoot.
  • Some believed she was wearing a replica of Princess Diana.
  • The Duchess of Sussex denied any link to her mother’s death.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle was accused of imitating Princess Diana after she wore a necklace for a Variety photoshoot.

Royal supporters criticize the Duchess of Sussex for several reasons following her interview with the journal.

Some speculated that her necklace had belonged to Harry’s deceased mother. Others believed she was wearing a replica.

“Prince Harry married his mum’s stalker,” one user said.

According2Taiz, a YouTuber and royal pundit requested Prince Harry to “wake up” while sharing the same image.

A user said, “Surprised she has not adopted Diana’s iconic haircut yet.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Karren Brady comments on Meghan Markle’s latest cover shoot as ‘crass’
Karren Brady comments on Meghan Markle’s latest cover shoot as ‘crass’

Karren Brady has commented on Meghan Markle's cover photo for Variety magazine....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story