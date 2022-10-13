Nora Fatehi reveals that Brad Pitt ‘slid into her DMs’

Advertisement
  • In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi mentioned Brad Pitt.
  • The Hollywood star, according to her, was the “most famous person” to have slipped into her social media DMs.
  • On social media sites, a footage of the dancer-declaration actor’s from an interview with a magazine was posted.
In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi mentioned Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star, according to her, was the “most famous person” to have slipped into her social media DMs. On social media sites, a footage of the dancer-declaration actor’s from an interview with a magazine was posted. And several users didn’t seem to believe it.

When asked about the most famous person who slid into her DMs, Nora said, “You are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt.” Her interview from September was shared on Reddit and attracted a range of hilarious reactions from people. One wrote, “Brad Pitt is not on Instagram lol (laugh out loud).” Another one commented on similar lines, and shared a meme that said ‘I am embarrassed for her’. Alongside it, he wrote, “I don’t get how he slid into her DMs, when he doesn’t use Instagram.” A comment also read, “Are we supposed to believe it?” A person joked about Brad’s reaction to Nora’s statement, and wrote, “Brad Pitt: I don’t even know who you are.”

Sliding into DMs is the practise of sending a person a flirtatious direct message via social media or a messaging app. “So, Brad Pitt’s been in her DMs, yet she hangs out with dudes like Sukesh,” a Redditor commented in response to the video. In connection with the alleged money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was recently imprisoned on allegations of extortion and defrauding numerous individuals, the Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police recently summoned Nora. Sukesh allegedly gave Nora pricey gifts, and she also allegedly visited Delhi’s Tihar Jail to meet the alleged con artist. Other actors than Nora who have been called in connection with the case include Jacqueline Fernandez and Nikki Tamboli.

On the dance reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nora can be seen serving as one of the judges with Madhuri Dixit and director Karan Johar. In 2013, she made her acting debut in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been in a number of films, including Street Dancer 3D. She also makes guest appearances and dance performances; her most recent was in the song Manike from the movie Thank God, where she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra. She appeared on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015.

