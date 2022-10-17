Paparazzi ask Taapsee Pannu “aaj chillana mat” while taking her photos

Taapsee Pannu smiles for the cameras as she arrives at a party.

A video of her engaging briefly with photographers has gone viral online.

She will next appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Taapsee Pannu, who had previously been observed getting angry with photographers at occasions, seemed to have mend fences with them. Her arrival at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party in Mumbai was recently captured on camera. In addition to grinning for the cameras, Taapsee took a moment to engage briefly with the news crews waiting outside the venue.

A video of her conversing with the photographers went viral online. Before taking her pictures, Taapsee is heard being asked in the video by the cameraperson not to shout at them. He said, “Aaj chillaana mat (Don’t get angry today).” Taapsee laughed in response, saying, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. (If you don’t treat me badly, I won’t shout.)

Taapsee was dressed in a crimson saree and a golden blouse. She also had a gift in her hands. Along with Taapsee, a number of other famous people attended the party, including Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal. Other attendees included Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Patralekhaa, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Goldie Behl, Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Sonali Bendre, and Goldie Behl.

Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was Taapsee’s last film. The sci-fi thriller movie, which was the official Hindi translation of the Spanish thriller Mirage, is based on the idea of time travel. Pavail Gulati appeared in it as well.

Next up for Taapsee is the debut film from her production company, Blurr. She possesses Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan as well. Pratik Gandhi is among us. Additionally, she will make her Shah Rukh Khan debut in the movie Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She had previously been in London for the Dunki movie shoot.

