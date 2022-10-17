Pierce Brosnan tried out for “Batman” but lost: Reasons

Pierce Brosnan disclosed that a ‘stupid’ remark caused him to lose the legendary role of Batman to Michael Keaton in the 1990s.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor recounted a joke he told during his audition for the role of Batman. However, the joke had the opposite effect.

Brosnan told presenter Jimmy Fallon, “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton,” Brosnan told host Jimmy Fallon. “I said, ‘You know I can’t understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.”

The 69-year-old actor believes that the remark hurt his chances of landing the role of Batman.

“But there you go … the best man got the job,” he stated of Michael Keaton’s final selection as the vigilante of Gotham. In 1992, Keaton resumed his role in Batman Returns.

Brosnan was instead cast as James Bond, a role he played four times over the course of seven years.

