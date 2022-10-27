Piers Morgan slammed for free promo of Prince Harry memoir

Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry.

Pier’s fans also reacted to his tweet.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be released next year.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan, who has consistently been a vocal critic of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, lashed out at the Duke before the release of his new memoir, urging King Charles to “strip him” of his remaining titles.

The former anchor of Good Morning Britain tweeted, “Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King. Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

Several hours later, Morgan tweeted the following: “Playing the victim, again, as he trashes his family, again, from his California mansion. All while playing the big privacy & ‘humanitarian’ crusader… what a d*ckhead.”

The followers of Piers commented in the comments area on Harry’s latest revelation. Tom Levins, a royal analyst, responded to Piers Morgan by saying, “I’m sure Harry will thank you for the free promo, Piers.”

Tom continued: “Crazy how this book will sell more copies on release than viewing figures you get on TalkTV.”

Meghan McCain, a journalist, remarked, “I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly – but the title seems like a troll… Is this your take?”

Advertisement

Rupert Myers, another journalist, commented: “Is this the real cover and title? Good grief.”