Pooja Hegde shares her injured foot photo

Pooja Hegde has ruptured a ligament in her foot.

She posted a picture of the wounded foot with a bandage and the caption “Ohkayyy then Ligament tear”.

The actress will now take a rest, she announced on Instagram.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde is experiencing illness. The actress from Radhe Shyam has ruptured a ligament in her foot. She posted a picture of the wounded foot with a bandage and the caption “Ohkayyy then Ligament tear.” on Instagram. The star will now take a rest.

Recently, Pooja Hegde celebrated her 32nd birthday in the presence of Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati on the set of her Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans enjoyed the clip of the celebration that was uploaded to the internet.

Take a look at the post:

In addition, Pooja Hegde is coupled with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas’ film SSMB28. The untitled film is the second collaboration between the actors following the 2019 film Maharshi. Regarding the technical personnel of the film, Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing department, while S Thaman is the composer for SSMB28. In the meantime, PS Vinod has begun filming the drama. The effort, financed by S. Radha Krishna under the umbrella of Haarika and Hassine Creations, has already generated considerable buzz among film enthusiasts.

She will also play the female protagonist in Jana Gana Mana, starring Vijay Deverakonda as Liger. The Puri Jagannadh-directed drama is yet to begin production.

Advertisement