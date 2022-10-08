Prince George is preparing to become King of the UK

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will take classes to prepare as future king.

Prince George understands he will one day be king.

His parents reportedly told him that he was in the line of succession in 2020.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, will attend classes to prepare for their roles as future kings.

Prince George is now second in line to the British throne after his grandfather, King Charles, became the new monarch.

According to royal expert and biographer Robert Lacey, George, 9, will take classes like his father, Prince William, grandfather, King Charles III, and great-grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II, to prepare them to rule.

Also Read Little Prince George earns money by doing THIS: The assertion is made by royal authority Katie Nicholl in her new...

According to the New York Post, George will be educated on his official royal duties, the constitution, and the importance of the Commonwealth.

Prince George is aware that he will one day be king, as his parents reportedly informed him that he is in the line of succession in 2020, around the time of his seventh birthday.

Advertisement

In her book New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, royal author Katie Nicholl says, “They (Kate and William) are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit.”

Also Read Princess Charlotte, Prince George allowed to express real emotions A royal expert recently defended Princess Charlotte and Prince George's leading role...